Legal Defense for Pretty Little Patriot Dispute

In June 2023, Pamela Miller, Kendall Bailey, and Lindsey Graham—known as "The Patriot Barbie"-formed Pretty Little Patriot. Each owned one-third of the company.





Pamela invested $5,000, contributed another $1,200 toward inventory, and covered additional startup costs. She also allowed PLP expenses to be charged to credit cards in her name-with all three founders agreeing that the company would reimburse those business expenses.

Everything Changed in early 2024 when she discovered unauthorized charges and attempted charges on the credit cards in her name.





After Pamela questioned the company's finances, her relationship with Lindsey deteriorated. Pamela agreed to discuss a buyout-but before any agreement was finalized, Lindsey removed her from:

Company emails and social media Business and bank accounts PLP's LLC

Lindsey also took possession of merchandise purchased on Pamela's cards and left her responsible for balances exceeding $12,000, and continued attempting to use those cards without authorization.





Pamela was told the balances would be paid off by the end of March 2024 by Lindsey. They still haven't been.

The operation of PLP continued using company assets and merchandise purchased with credit in Pamela's name. Pamela never recovered her original investment and is still making monthly payments on the PLP's debt on the credit cards.

Pamela filed suit July 2024 seeking repayment.

More than 2 1/2 years after the dispute began, $55,500 in legal fees, she is still waiting for a trial date. Pamela is currently pregnant with her third child. We are raising funds to help her continue fighting for justice and, hopefully, provide some financial relief to her family before the baby comes after they have already spent so much trying to recover money that is rightfully owed to her.

These are allegations contained in an ongoing lawsuit and are matters of public record in Maricopa County, Arizona.



