I have been given an amazing opportunity to be an intern at Christian Ministries Church through a program called Applied Life Leaders Academy. I will take classes with the purpose to "gain practical life skills that help them (interns) realize their God-given potential." While taking classes, I will be able explore and develop my abilities and talents that the Lord has given me through different "tracks". I will be given the opportunity to choose one track to intern under through these 9 months. These tracks include worship, kids, youth, and media. I will also be encouraged to step into the gifts and callings that God has in store for me, while continuously being poured into by many mentors. All the money raised will go towards my living expenses (housing, groceries, maintenance... etc.), class materials, travel expenses, and internet.