lanier family cost of living health issue set bac

Hi everyone. I was recently hospitalized and am currently unable to work while I focus on my recovery. As a mechanic and fabricator, I'm used to staying active and taking care of my family and things on my own, but being out of work has created an unexpected financial strain.





The funds raised will help cover living expenses and medical bills while I'm unable to earn an income. I'm not looking for a handout, but rather a hand up during this temporary setback. My family's needs are something I always have provided for and this set back has caused physical emotional and mental pain on myself .





Any contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference and is deeply appreciated. If you aren't able to donate prayers are always needed and welcomed, and sharing this fundraiser with others is a huge help.





Thank you so much for your generosity, prayers, and support,

Kenneth lanier and the Lanier family