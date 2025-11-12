Help Us Stand With My Mom During Her Fight

“The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.” — Job 33:4





I never thought I would create a fundraiser. As many of you know, asking for financial help has never been something I’m comfortable doing. I’ve always believed that if something needs to be done, I should work harder, figure it out, and take care of it myself. But over the past several weeks, our family has been facing something far beyond what I could have ever prepared for.





Many people have asked how they can help us, and several of you have even suggested that we create something like this. After a lot of hesitation, I have finally decided to give it a chance.





My mom has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Shortly after her biopsy, her body went into crisis, and she suffered a brain hemorrhage. Her condition is currently critical, and the doctors have not given us the prognosis we were hoping for.





We understand how serious her situation is. But we are not giving up.

We have faith in a miracle, and we want to give my mom every possible opportunity to fight for her life.





My Mom's Legacy

For those who know my mom, you already understand that she has never been someone who only lived for herself.

Throughout her life, she has opened her home, her heart, and her time to countless people. She has helped individuals and families in ways that many of us probably don't even know about.





She has been there when people needed someone to listen, someone to guide them, somewhere to stay, a helping hand, or simply someone who cared.

Her home has been a place where people could come through the door and feel welcomed.





She has invested herself in people.

She has helped people through difficult moments.

She has shown up for people.

And she has left an impact on far more lives than she probably realizes.





As we have watched people come to visit her, send messages, pray for her, check on us, and share stories about how she has impacted their lives, we've been reminded just how incredible her legacy truly is.





Seeing the number of people who care about her has been both heartbreaking and incredibly beautiful.





To every person who has visited her, called, sent a message, prayed, brought something, offered help, or simply asked, "What can I do?"

Thank you.

You have no idea what that has meant to us.









Why We Need Help

For the past five weeks, I have essentially had to put my own work and life on hold.

I am my mom's only close family member currently available to be there for her, and I have become her primary caregiver and guardian. I have spent nearly every day with her, advocating for her, making decisions, communicating with doctors, and simply being by her side. Because of that, I have had to stop working.





At the same time, life and financial responsibilities have not stopped.

I am still a husband and a father, and there are bills and responsibilities at home that continue regardless of what is happening in the hospital.





So far, I have taken on more than $8,000 in expenses and financial obligations related to this situation. This includes the costs and expenses we have personally covered throughout my mom's hospitalization, as well as our regular household and personal bills that have continued while I have been unable to work.





And there is another reality we are preparing for. My mom still has her own ongoing financial obligations and debts. As her family, we are also preparing to take responsibility for those expenses.





We also don't yet know what additional medical expenses may come from this situation.

We are praying that these costs will ultimately be part of a story about her recovery. But while we continue believing for that miracle, we also have to prepare responsibly for whatever comes next.





If her condition improves, these funds will help us manage the expenses that have accumulated while I have been caring for her and allow me to continue being there for her without falling further into debt.

If her medical situation requires additional expenses, the funds will help us face those costs.





And, as difficult as it is to even write this, if we reach the worst possible outcome, we want to be prepared for the expenses that come with saying goodbye to someone we love.





Preparing for that possibility does not mean we have stopped believing.

We are still praying for her recovery.

We are still hoping to see her come home.

We are still believing that there is more life ahead for her.





Our Family





We are also doing everything we can to help my sister come here as an emergency visitor.





She wants the opportunity to see our mom.





Our hope is that she arrives in time to see her recover and celebrate her progress with us.





But if things take a turn we are desperately hoping they don't, we want my sister to at least have the opportunity to be here, hold her hand, and say goodbye.





There are some moments in life that you simply cannot replace.









Giving Back to Someone Who Gave So Much

This fundraiser isn't something I ever wanted to do.

But maybe there is something beautiful about allowing the people my mom has helped throughout her life to now have an opportunity to help her.

She spent years giving to others without expecting anything in return.

She opened her home.

She gave her time.

She helped families.

She supported people when they needed it.

She showed up.

Now, we are simply asking anyone who feels moved to do the same for her.

There is absolutely no obligation to donate. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser, sending a prayer, checking in, or simply keeping my mom in your thoughts means more than you know.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will help us navigate this incredibly difficult time. And every person who shares this fundraiser helps us reach someone else who may have been touched by my mom's life.





Thank you to everyone who has already been there for us.

Thank you to everyone who encouraged us to ask for help.

Thank you to everyone who has visited my mom.

Thank you to everyone who has prayed.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a story about her.

And thank you to everyone who has ever been a part of her life.

Right now, we are taking this one day at a time.

We don't know exactly what the next day will bring.

But we know what we are fighting for.





We're fighting for my mom.

We're fighting for more time.

We're believing for her miracle.





And whatever happens, we will never forget the love and support that surrounded her during this fight.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



