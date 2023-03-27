Kyle runs Blouberg for Biblical Counselling Africa

On Saturday, the 3rd of October, Rev Dr Kyle Johnston is using the Blouberg Marathon run to raise funds for Biblical Counselling Africa (BCA).

BCA exists to equip local churches to enhance their pastoral care. As Chair of BCA, Kyle is deeply committed to this mission: “BCA provides biblical counselling training for local churches. In South Africa and across Africa, many people turn to their local church for help in processing their grief, loss, fear, relational conflict, and other struggles. But to meet this pastoral need effectively, churches require education in biblical counselling. One of the ways we aim to help is by facilitating CCEF (Christian Counseling and Education Foundation) courses, which build theological knowledge and pastoral skills for care ministry.”

Kyle’s marathon effort is focused on one specific goal: to raise money to sponsor the online learning platform that hosts and delivers CCEF courses for 10 months. This online learning platform is essential — it enables biblical counselling students across Africa to access high‑quality training and structured learning pathways that equip them for real‑life ministry. By helping cover the platform costs, Kyle’s run will directly expand BCA’s reach and strengthen the development of trained, biblically-grounded pastoral caregivers in local churches.

Will you get behind Kyle as he runs? Your support will mean so much — and will make a meaningful difference in the local churches where our students are active.

Thank you.