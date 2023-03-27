Kristen Jones Benefit

Kristen Jones is a dedicated Dispatcher for the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and a proud U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. She is now in the middle of a courageous battle with metastatic ovarian cancer. Let's rally around Kristen and show her she is not alone!





All donations, whether provided here on GiveSendGo, or directly sent to one of the Benefit managers will all be given to Kirsten. Expenses incurred for the benefit are being paid for by Tyler Vermeersch.





A benefit event for Kristen is being hosted at the American Legion in Kasson, MN on 11/1/2026 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with food and silent auction.





If you have questions or wish to donate in other ways, please contact the following:





Tyler Vermeersch

507-421-7064

tyler.vermeersch@icloud.com





Stephanie French

507-696-4853

jsfrench@charter.net