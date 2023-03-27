Justin's Journey

November 28, 2025 was a life changing day for Justin Gregg, his wife Valerie and their family.





There was a blizzard that day in Iowa, and Justin was at home preparing food for Thanksgiving. While he was cooking, he couldn't shake a bad headache and decided to take a nap. However, the headache quickly intensified, and he was brought to the emergency room. A scan revealed a brain AVM rupture. This means blood spilled into his brain tissue.





He would need immediate surgery and the closest surgeon to do the job was located in Sioux Falls, SD. Due to worsening blizzard conditions medical flights were grounded. What happened next seemed impossible, but the brave EMS crew transported him by ambulance in the blizzard, all the way to Sioux Falls. It's there at Avera Neurosurgery, that he underwent a 6-hour life-saving brain surgery. By the grace of God, Justin survived the surgery.





Unfortunately, Justin experienced complications after the surgery that led to him being intubated. He spent weeks in the Avera Neuro ICU as he recovered.





Once he was stable, he was moved to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. For the rest of 2025, he participated in intense therapy relearning to walk, feed himself, complete complex tasks and develop strategies on how to live after a traumatic brain injury. Christmas looked different last year, but Valerie and the kids were grateful to be able to spend the holiday with Justin at Madonna Hospital.





Since returning to home, Justin has continued weekly outpatient therapies for vision loss, cognitive functioning and new onset of seizures (which is a common side effect to a traumatic brain injury). At this time Justin is unable to drive or return to the work that he loved as a nurse.





Valerie, who is also a nurse continues to work full time (and then some) to support their family. She is Justin's number one cheerleader, supporter, advocate, driver and manager of their ever-changing complex "new normal".





With the continued uncertainty of Justin's recovery, we'd like to alleviate some of the financial burden they face long term. Your donation will go towards medical expenses and help supplement Justin's loss of income.





As they continue to heal (brain injury not only effects the patient, but also the family), they are incredibly grateful for all of the love, continued prayers, words of encouragement and support from colleagues, friends and family.





Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid: do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”



