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It’s Our Turn to Paint God’s Rainbow for DJ

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTerri Gogola

Fundraiser funds will be received by Douglas Kinnell

It’s Our Turn to Paint God’s Rainbow for DJ

Who is DJ as a man? He is a child of God! DJ is a very kind-hearted, and humble man who puts other’s needs before his own.


DJ developed his own business, and became an entrepreneur—out of dust to diamonds! His business is named Black Diamond Painting. DJ is very professional and a perfectionist in his craft! How do I know this you ask? Because he has done a lot of beautiful work for us, extended family and friends!


One of my dearest friends, and prayer warriors, of 25+ years, is DJ’s mother Dawn. Dawn and I would move mountains for our kids! Today we are pushing DJ’s mountain in the name of God!


On September 2nd, after a long day of incredible work for a customer, DJ went home to relax and rejuvenate for the next day. He felt unwell, and knew something was serious, so he called 911.


After several tests, it was determined that he has a 3.4 x 3.2 centimeter cancerous mass, on his right frontal lobe, in his head. He is not allowed to drive, or climb a ladder more than 3ft., for at least 6 months.


That’s where all of God’s people can help DJ get through this valley. He will be grateful for any help possible, either monetary, and or, a prayer through this journey that God is walking him through.


I have zero doubt, that DJ will come on the other side of this valley, and become an even better man on top of the mountain for God!


Thank-you very much for your prayers for this incredibly talented young man!

Let us paint God’s rainbows for DJ!

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