Hope, Prayers & Support for Michael

At just 38 years old, my brother-in-law, Michael, received a devastating diagnosis :





Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, an aggressive and extremely rare form of cancer. The medical prognosis is heavy, with doctors telling us time is severely limited. But Michael is a fighter, and as he officially began his chemotherapy journey this week, our family remains steadfast in faith, clinging to hope, and believing in a miracle.





Michael has always been the provider, anchor, and heart of his family. He and his wonderful wife, my sister Carolyn, are raising four sweet, young children who mean the world to them. Overnight, Carolyn’s reality shifted from everyday life to managing a full-time crisis—juggling Michael’s intensive care, coordinating endless medical appointments, chasing down doctor results, and trying to keep life as normal and reassuring as possible for their four children.





As Michael is no longer able to work, the financial stress of lost income combined with mounting medical expenses is a burden no family should have to carry while fighting for someone’s life.





How You Can Help:





We are stepping in to lift up Mike, Carolyn, and the kids, but we cannot do it alone. We are humbly asking for your support:





PRAYERS (Our Greatest Need): More than anything else, we are asking for your prayers. Pray for Michael’s strength during chemotherapy, for physical healing, for peace for Carolyn, and above all, pray for a miracle.





DONATIONS: Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward Michael’s medical bills and essential living expenses for Carolyn and their four children during this overwhelming time.





SHARE: Please consider sharing this campaign on social media, via email, or with your local community. Every share expands our circle of prayer and support.





Even in the darkest valleys, love and community shine the brightest. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, your generosity, and your prayers for Michael.