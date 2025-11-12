HELP US HELP A NAVY VET

My name is Deanda Welch and together with Donna Daniel we would like to ask you for your help. Following is the story of our dear friend Josh. He is a US Navy Veteran and is in need of our assistance. Please take a moment to read his story. Not only did Josh dedicate 10 years of his life to serving our great country - he is now using the knowledge and training he received to help the animal world in our community as a dedicated veterinary technician. We both have seen firsthand what Josh endures when he experiences pain sometimes on a daily basis. We’ve also attended several different consultations at different dental facilities to better understand what all he will need to finish this journey.





We would be extremely grateful for any help you feel you would be comfortable to donate for this young man. If you are unable to help right now we do understand and would ask that you share his story. Thank you so much!





Hello, my name is Joshua, and I'm a proud US Navy veteran! My service began in 2004 and I served our country for 10 years on several deployments aboard a Navy ship. Like so many other sailors, I drank the water provided on board—the only water available to sailors and water that, unknown to us at the time, became contaminated with jet fuel (JP-5 or similar). Reports from fellow veterans and investigations have confirmed that jet fuel leaks and contamination in potable water systems have happened on multiple Navy vessels, sometimes for extended periods.





After returning from deployment, I started noticing serious problems with my teeth. What began as sensitivity and discoloration quickly turned into widespread decay, pain, and tooth loss. I've lost several teeth, and the remaining ones are damaged to the point where I avoid smiling, speaking in public, or even eating certain foods. It's affected my confidence, my job interviews, my social life as well as other aspects of my life. I just want to smile again without hiding my mouth or feeling embarrassed.





I turned to the VA for help, as this seems clearly tied to my service exposure. Jet fuel in drinking water has been documented in many Navy cases (like traces found on carriers such as the USS Nimitz), and toxic exposures during service are recognized issues. Unfortunately, because I'm not rated at 100% disabled, the VA has denied coverage for any comprehensive dental care. As VA dental benefits are limited—only certain classes qualify for full care such as specific service-connected dental trauma, ie: direct blow to mouth - leaving many veterans like me without the support we earned through our service.





I have researched every possible angle for treatments. Dental implants are my best path forward. They would restore my ability to eat normally, speak clearly, and smile confidently—giving me back a normal life after dedicating my service for my country. The total cost for the procedure (including consultations, surgery and post-op care is estimated at $41,000. Unfortunately this is the least expensive and only option at this time.





I'm asking for your help because I can't afford this on my own, and the VA won't step up. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me closer to reclaiming my smile and my dignity. Your support would mean the world—not just financially, but knowing that people still care about veterans and the hidden costs of service. As a side note, I am currently applying to veteran assistance programs for grants and other financial assistance that may help lessen this burden. Any and all relief that I am able to secure will be wholeheartedly acknowledged and reported here so that I am completely transparent with each of you that feel led to donate.





If you've ever felt the sting of injustice after serving, or if you simply believe no veteran should suffer in silence, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story. God bless you, and thank you to all who have served.





Goal: 41,000 to cover full dental implant treatment.





With gratitude,

Joshua

U.S. Navy Veteran

Midland, Texas



