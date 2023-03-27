Helping Advanced The Kingdom Of Heaven!

I've Been In Full Time Ministry For The Past 3 Years & Solely By The Grace Of God I've Been Able To Preach In Almost Every Major City In America! I've Also Been To The UK & Canada & I've Seen People Come To The Lord By The Thousands. Next Week I Will Be Getting Married & This Addition To Full Time Ministry Is A Major Financial Responsibility! I Desire To Fulfill The Call Of God With My Soon To Be Wife Jisela & We Need Your Help! We're Asking For This Amount By Faith!

Proceeds Given Will Be Used For Flights, Hotel, homeless outreach, and Upgrading Equipment. Thank You For Helping Us Live & Advance The Gospel Your Generosity Is Greatly Appreciated -Jay Ade