Help Pedro Heal and Keep His Second Chance Alive

I’m reaching out today to ask for help for a very special little dog named Pedro.

Pedro came to our men’s shelter after being abandoned, and from the moment he arrived, he brought something we didn’t even realize we were missing—comfort, joy, and a sense of peace. He quickly became more than just a dog. He became a companion and a therapy dog to the men here.

Then something heartbreaking happened.

Pedro was in a terrible accident that left his back leg severely injured—so badly that it was hanging by only a small amount of skin and muscle. It was one of those moments you never forget.

We rushed him to the vet, and by the grace of God, surgery was successful. Pedro made it through.

Today, he’s healing. He’s still got that same spark in his eyes and that little bit of fight in him. He’s not giving up—and neither are we.

But we’re now facing a $4,500 veterinary bill. That's a heavy burden to carry.

We’re asking for help so that Pedro can continue to recover without this financial weight hanging over us. Every dollar goes directly toward his medical care.

If you feel led to give, whether it’s $5, $25, or more, it truly makes a difference.

And if you’re not able to give, we would appreciate your prayers for Pedro’s continued healing.

Thank you for taking the time to read his story and for being part of his journey.