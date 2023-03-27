Help 4 Harlee

Harlee was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer Philadelphia chromosome positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in March 2025. She has been in a long battle with a short time of remission, but unfortunately just relapsed. She now has the leukemia in her spinal fluid where it wasn't before. She is scheduled to undergo a bone marrow transplant in October that will keep her and her mother in the hospital for at least 6 weeks. We would like to thank you for all your prayers and help you give during this time. It is such a blessing to be surrounded by the kindness of others.