Help with Surgery and Recovery Costs

Last month, I was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with a large lipomatous tumor in my buttocks that's wrapped around my S1 and S5 nerves and a major artery. The pain has been getting worse day by day, and I've had to cut my work down to just two days a week, and soon I won't be able to work at all.





I'm being referred to Emory's orthopedic oncology team for treatment. On top of this, I need shoulder replacement surgery on both shoulders, but doctors want to wait a few years. Right now, I can barely sleep because I can't lay on my side for any relief.





I'm usually the one people turn to for help, so asking for support is hard for me. But I need help covering medical costs and expenses while I'm dealing with treatment and recovery. Your support would mean so much to me during this time.