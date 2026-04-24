Help with Recovery and Living Expenses

I'm recovering from a heart attack and stent placement, and I'm working toward getting back to employment, ideally in a remote position. Right now, I need help covering the costs that come with my recovery.





The funds will help cover transportation for cardio therapy over the next 12+ weeks, medication, and housing expenses. These are essential while I focus on my recovery and prepare to return to work.





Your support would mean so much during this time. Thank you for standing with me.