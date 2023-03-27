Help With Medication for Aplastic Anemia

My friend was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare disease, in 2017. Over the past nine years, her treatment has involved many trials and errors simply because the disease is so rare. It is curable in children, but treatable in adults, and she has shown incredible resilience through it all.





She takes cyclosporine twice a day and receives a weekly NPlate injection. She is now over three and a half years past platelet transfusions and seven years past blood transfusions. Her medication costs $112 a month through OHSU Creekside Pharmacy. She is on Social Security and cannot afford this essential medication. She has already sold her wedding rings to buy last month's pills.





My friend is a go-getter who never sits still. She is a grandma and helps raise two of her granddaughters. She is always there to help anyone, and she cooks a meal for Celebrate Recovery group every other week. She has given so much to the people around her.





Right now, she needs help covering her medication costs so she can continue her treatment and keep doing what she loves. If you cannot give money, your prayers are enough. I am asking for more than the cost of her meds as she also needs gas to get to appointments also. Your support would mean so much to her. Thank you for standing with her.