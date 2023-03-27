Help with Medical Expenses and Care

I'm 68 years old. In 2018, I gave my life to the Lord Jesus. I quit smoking in 2017, and since then I've faced serious health challenges.





I had a kidney removed due to cancer. I have COPD, and a CT scan found a nodule in my lung that grew 3mm. I had a lung biopsy, praise God, it came back negative. I also have an enlarged prostate that needs treatment.





These medical expenses are adding up, and I'm asking for help covering the costs of my care. Your support would mean so much to me during this time. Thank you for standing with me.