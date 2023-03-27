Help William and Diane Rebuild After House Fire

My brother William and his wife Diane lost their home to a fire at 601 Johnson St. in Piedmont, Alabama. They lost everything, all their belongings, their ID cards, and their only shelter. Before the fire, they were already struggling. They had no jobs, no health insurance, no running water, no utilities, no transportation. They relied on the local food bank and on family members who paid their property taxes to keep a roof over their head. The house had no insurance.





After the fire's total devastation, they lived in a make-shift tent on the lot with nothing. Through the help of local churches, they were recently able to sell the lot, but after cleanup costs, very little remained.





William and Diane need help rebuilding their lives. They need to secure housing, replace their lost documents, and cover basic necessities as they move forward. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with my brother and his wife.





My wife Lorena Correa and I, John Correa, are members of First Baptist Church, Bremen GA. Feel free to confirm fundraising efforts by contacting our Sunday School class, choir, senior leadership. https://fbcbremen.org/