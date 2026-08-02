Help Us Take the Gospel Further

EvangelAUS exists to take the Gospel into the places where it needs to be heard most - onto the streets, into difficult conversations, and into communities and events where truth is often challenged or ignored.





Until now, our ministry has been entirely self-funded.





We have personally covered the costs of travelling, filming, equipment, outreach and producing the content you see online. We’re incredibly grateful for what we’ve been able to accomplish, but being completely self-funded also limits how far we can go.





There are more places we want to reach, more stories that need to be exposed, and more people who need to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





Our goal is initially just $500 per month.





That support would help cover the practical costs of ministry - fuel and travel, outreach expenses, filming, equipment, editing and getting these conversations in front of thousands more people online.





We don't want finances to be the reason we have to say “we can't go.”





If you believe in what EvangelAUS is doing, consider partnering with us monthly. Whether it's $10, $20, $50 or more, every contribution helps us take the Gospel further.





And if you can't financially support the ministry, you can still help enormously by praying for us, sharing our content and standing with us as we proclaim Christ.





Help us go further. Help us reach more people. Help us make the Gospel known.





Thank you for standing with EvangelAUS.





“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” — Mark 16:15