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Help Us Recover After a Serious Car Accident

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$60 USD

Fundraiser created byRussell Link

Fundraiser funds will be received by Russell Link

Help Us Recover After a Serious Car Accident

In February 2026, my life changed in an instant when I was hit by a drunk driver.


I was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured diaphragm. Doctors had to pull my stomach back down from my chest and repair the damage to prevent my lung from collapsing. I was fortunate to survive, but the recovery kept me out of work for more than a month.


While I am incredibly grateful to have recovered, the financial impact of the accident has followed our family long after I left the hospital.


My vehicle was totaled in the crash, forcing us to replace it and take on another major expense. Between the time I was unable to work, the cost of replacing our vehicle, medical expenses, and our regular household bills, we have been trying to catch up ever since.


Unfortunately, just as we were working toward getting back on our feet, my wife recently lost her job. She has applied for unemployment, and we are doing everything we can to reduce expenses and stay current on our obligations. I have also tried to obtain financial assistance for my medical bills but have not been successful.

We are currently facing approximately $6,500 in hospital bills from Sunrise Hospital and another $1,600 for the ambulance, leaving us with roughly $8,100 in medical expenses from the accident.


Asking others for financial help is not something we take lightly. We are simply trying to get our family back onto stable ground after circumstances we never expected.


Any donations received will go toward the outstanding medical and ambulance bills and helping our household recover from the financial impact of the accident. Even if you aren't in a position to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to us.


We are incredibly thankful for anyone who takes the time to read our story, share it, pray for our family, or contribute.


Thank you for helping our family move forward.

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