Help Us Honor Our Father's Memory

On August 25th, my father, Poppy to his many grandchildren, had a tragic accident and, unfortunately, did not survive. We are all completely devastated and suddenly we are in need of funds to pay for his funeral expenses. No one is prepared for this kind of thing and it has absolutely stunned everyone. My mother is trying her best but she is completely lost right now. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in May and now she is afraid of losing everything else.





We live in a small community that does not have many choices of services so prices are higher than expected. We are asking for help in covering the cremation and services.





Your support during this difficult time would mean so much to our family. Thank you for standing with us.