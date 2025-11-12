Help Us Drill a New Well

Our well collapsed completely in April, and we've been without water since then. We don't qualify for financial assistance programs, even with our 27-year-old daughter living with us. She has a rare genetic disorder that causes seizures, and one of us needs to be with her almost 24/7.





We need to drill a new well to get our water back. My husband is a veteran Marine, but the VA isn't able to help with this.





We're reaching out for whatever support you can offer, no contribution is too small. Thank you for standing with us.