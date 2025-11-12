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Help Us Bring Fatima Home & Support Her Children

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,630 USD

Fundraiser created byErick Sanchez

Help Us Bring Fatima Home & Support Her Children

It is with broken hearts that we share that our beloved Fatima Giselle, only 26 years old, has passed away.


After suffering a sudden cardiac arrest that caused a severe lack of oxygen to her brain, Fatima fought with everything she had. Our family prayed, hoped, and stood beside her every step of the way. Sadly, we are now facing the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye.

Fatima was more than a daughter, sister, and loved one. She was also a mother, and she leaves behind children who will now have to grow up without her by their side.


Our family is raising funds to help bring Fatima back home to El Salvador, where we can lay her to rest surrounded by family and loved ones. The funds raised will help cover the cost of transporting her remains, funeral and burial expenses, travel and family-related expenses, and the many unexpected costs that come with losing someone so suddenly.


We also want to make sure that Fatima’s children are cared for and supported during this incredibly difficult time and in the days ahead. Any additional funds will go toward helping provide for their immediate needs, childcare, clothing, food, education, daily expenses, and the support they will need as they adjust to life without their mother.

No family is ever prepared for something like this. We are grieving the loss of a beautiful young woman whose life ended far too soon, while also trying to make sure her children are surrounded by love, stability, and support.


“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” — Matthew 5:4

We ask that you please keep Fatima, her children, and our entire family in your prayers.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will help us bring Fatima home to El Salvador, give her the funeral and farewell she deserves, and help care for the children she leaves behind.


If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Donate if you can. Share Fatima’s story. Pray for her children and our family. Help us bring Fatima home and honor her life.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every prayer, message, donation, and act of kindness during this devastating time.

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