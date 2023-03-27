Help us avoid eviction

Greetings all,





my family and I are having some difficulty, and need some assistance with our past due amount. I was involved in a car accident several months ago, and I could not work. I’ve tried to stay on top of my bills, but things aren’t looking well. We are trying to avoid an eviction, so I’m kindly asking for support to assist us to stay in our home. I have tried every resources and various organizations, but there’s no aid out here. It would be a blessing to my family and I to receive any amount of help. I appreciate everything, and may God bless as you give. Thank you