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Help Tom Rackley Keep Fighting

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPatricia Simpson

Help Tom Rackley Keep Fighting

For more than 20 years, Tom Rackley answered the call for others. As a Cincinnati police officer, firefighter, EMT, and healthcare professional, Tom has spent much of his life serving, protecting, and caring for people when they needed help most.


Now Tom and his family need that same support. In March 2024, Tom was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. His cancer is incurable, and since his diagnosis he has endured ongoing treatment, multiple procedures, and difficult setbacks. Through it all, Tom has continued to fight, surrounded by the love of his family, especially his children, TJ and Samantha.


Tom's illness has left him unable to work. At the same time, the medical bills, insurance, and everyday expenses associated with a serious illness have created a tremendous financial burden for his family. Our hope is to ease some of that burden so Tom can focus his energy where it belongs — on his health and on time with the people he loves.

Those who know Tom know that asking for help does not come naturally to him. He has always been the person showing up for everyone else. This is our opportunity to show up for him.


Tom's life has been centered around serving others, whether protecting his community, responding to emergencies, caring for patients, or simply being there for the people he loves. Today, the circumstances are different, but the need is just as real. This GiveSendGo campaign is an opportunity for his law-enforcement family, friends, loved ones, and community to come together and give some of that support back to Tom and the Rackley family.


Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial pressure caused by Tom's illness. If you are unable to donate, we ask for your prayers for Tom and his family and ask that you please share his story.


Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every word of encouragement matters.


For more than 20 years, Tom answered the call for others. Now it's our turn to answer the call for him.


#RackleyStrong

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