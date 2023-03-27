Help The Social Reset Bloom - Year One

Hi, I'm Maranda — a real estate agent, a yoga teacher, and for the last several months, someone building something I've never built before: The Social Current, a brand for women who feel disconnected even when they're surrounded by people.





A few weeks ago, two different women came up to me after yoga class within days of each other. One told me, "Maranda, after last week's class I slept better than I have in weeks." Another said, "The breathing you've taught us comes back to me during my day — it reminds me to relax once in a while." Two small moments, but they stuck with me. If a single hour of breathing and stillness could do that, what could an entire weekend do?





That question became The Social Reset — a women's weekend retreat happening September 25–27 at Camp Harrison in the NC mountains. Two nights of ziplining, paddleboarding, dancing, a sunset sound bath, yoga by the lake, and — just as importantly — hours of nothing scheduled at all, so women can actually breathe.





Nearly 25 women have already said yes to this weekend. Real women, with real lives, who booked a spot because something in them needed this too.





But building something for the first time is expensive in ways you don't expect until you're in it. Venue costs, instructors, a sound healer, meals for every woman who walks through camp — we're about $5,500 short of covering it all the way we want to.





That's where you come in.





Whether you're one of the 25 women joining us, someone who's watched this idea grow from the sidelines, or someone hearing about it for the first time right now — your support helps make sure this first year isn't just good enough, but genuinely unforgettable. And it helps make sure it's not a one-time thing, but the first of many.





Every dollar helps cover:

Camp Harrison venue costs Retreat instructors (yoga, sound bath, breathwork) Meals for every woman at camp Making this the first of many Social Reset retreats to come



I started this because I believe women need a place to remember who they are outside of everything they carry. Thank you for helping build that place with me — before it even opens its doors. 🩷

— Maranda