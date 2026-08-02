Help the Rogers Family Through Sams Emergency

Our church small group family is rallying around Sam and Courtney Rogers during an unexpected and very serious medical crisis.





Sam recently made the difficult but exciting decision to leave his previous job in order to complete CDL training and begin a new career driving over the road. He worked hard, passed his CDL exam, and was preparing to start this next chapter for his family.





Before he could begin working, Sam suffered a sudden medical emergency and underwent emergency surgery for a perforated bowel. During surgery, doctors were forced to remove approximately a foot of his intestine, and Sam is now expected to live with a colostomy bag for at least the next several months while facing additional procedures and a long recovery ahead.





Because this happened during the transition between jobs, the family currently has no health insurance coverage and a greatly reduced source of income during this critical time.





Sam and Courtney have a young daughter and this young family needs all the support they can get. Right now, they need help carrying the day-to-day burdens that come with a crisis of this magnitude: rent, utilities, groceries, childcare, travel expenses, and mounting medical bills.





Most importantly, they are asking for prayers for healing, strength, peace, and stability in the difficult months ahead.





If you feel led to help financially, every donation — no matter the amount — will go directly toward helping relieve the pressure on this family while Sam focuses on healing and recovery.





If you are unable to give financially, prayers, meals, childcare help, and sharing this fundraiser are all deeply appreciated.





Thank you for surrounding the Rogers family with love and support during such a difficult season.