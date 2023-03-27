Help the Man Who Helps Everyone!!

Our friend Eric moved to Washington and on his first day in his new home, there was an electrical fire. He lost everything in the fire.





We're raising money to help him replace what he lost. Eric would do the same for any one of us without a shadow of a doubt. He shows up for everyone, even when we can’t sometimes, show up for ourselves. He travels the country putting in his efforts to help everyone he can. He brings a smile and his joy with him. Eric has a heart for serving others and it’s our turn to serve him.





Any support would mean so much to Eric during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with him.