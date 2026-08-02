Help Support Donna Kilgore

My mom was diagnosed back in late April with Stage 4 cancer in her liver. She slipped at a restaurant back in January and started to have a limp. Shortly after one Sunday night she was walking into church and felt something pop. That Wednesday we went to the dr which led to her getting a MRI and them finding the large bone mass on her hip. A pet scan later revealed that it had metastasized into her lungs but had started in her liver. She also has a very large blood clot near her right aorta. She has a procedure scheduled to remove two kidney stones on August 31st, after which they will start her on immunotherapy. Thank you all the prayer and the continued support!