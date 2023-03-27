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Help Sharon Fight Cancer

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Help Sharon Fight Cancer

Goal$28,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBeverly Morris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beverly Morris

Help Sharon Fight Cancer

Sharon Barrow, my dear friend, has spent years giving far more than beautiful hairstyles. She has offered comfort, encouragement, and kindness to countless people, helping them feel confident, cared for, and seen.


Sharon has always had a generous heart. She has styled many people’s hair for free when they could not afford to pay, freely sharing her time, talent, and compassion without expecting anything in return.


Now Sharon’s cancer has returned, and she needs our help.


As a hairstylist, Sharon’s income depends on her ability to stand, work, and serve her clients. Cancer treatments, medical appointments, and recovery may make it difficult for her to continue working regularly. The money raised will help Sharon with medical expenses, transportation to appointments, household bills, groceries, and other needs while she focuses on treatment and healing.


Sharon has poured so much love into her community. Now it is our opportunity to surround her with that same love and support.


Please consider donating today, no matter the amount. Every contribution can help ease Sharon’s financial burden and remind her that she is not facing this journey alone. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can help it reach someone who can. Please also keep Sharon in your prayers, send her encouragement, and continue sharing her story.


Let’s come together now for my friend Sharon. Your donation, your prayers, your words of encouragement, and your shares can make a meaningful difference in her life. Help us carry Sharon through this difficult time and show her that the love she has given so freely to others is coming back to her. Thank you for standing with Sharon and supporting a woman who has spent so much of her life caring for others.

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