Help Ron Didriksen's Fight for Survival

In June of this year Ron was told he has stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis took him almost two years to receive. He went to multiple doctors and went through test after test with no one seeing the tumor that was silently growing inside him.

Ron knew something was wrong. He was in pain all the time. He was told it was just indigestion, back pain, stress, all of the usual diagnoses. He continued on suffering, taking all the medications the doctors told him would help. None did.





So he kept going back. In June 2026, the pain was so bad he went to the emergency room. There the proper tests were finally run and he was given the diagnosis no one ever wants to hear. Now he is in a fight for his life. This is a cancer where survival is not guaranteed, so if you want it, you have to fight with ever last bit of energy you have. It requires a support system to lift you when you just can't go on a moment longer. And it requires a tremendous amount of Faith.





This is a cancer where the wrong choice in doctor will have you receiving treatments to 'keep you comfortable'. But Ron isn't willing to just be comfortable. He is ready to fight not only for an extension of time, but for his life, with the help of his family, friends, neighbors, and God at his side. His best chance is finding the right team that specializes in pancreatic cancer and a treatment catered to his personal diagnosis. He is not simply a number or statistic. He is a man, loved by everyone who gets to know him. And he has a lot of life left to fight for. Treatment is devastating and grueling, but he is pushing through so he has a chance to live.





With his huge heart and protective nature, Ron has spent his entire life taking care of and protecting everyone around him. Now all of us, who love him, and have been cared for by him, want to pay this wonderful man back for everything he has done for us. We are there for him every day, providing what care and company we are able to. His daughter spends every day with him to keep his mind off the pain. His son drives him to every single appointment. His wife keeps him on his medication schedule and makes sure he's eating. And his best friend, a breast cancer survivor, is helping him navigate the horrors of chemo and balancing doctors and advocation for self. Unfortunately none of us are in a position to be able to give back financially.





The medical bills are piling up and Ron is retired, on a fixed income. We are asking for anything you can give to take that stress away from him so he can concentrate on his fight, rather than the medical bills. We are helping with his fight with prayers and surrounding him with our love and care but we need financial help for him.





Please consider giving what you can towards his bills and please, please pray for him. Ask God to give him the strength to fight this awful disease that's trying to take Ron, a father, husband, brother, son, and friend, away from us.





Thank you for taking the time to read Ron's story. We ask that you pass his story on to all you know.