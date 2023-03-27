Help Raymond, Linda & Ashley After House Fire

On September 1st, Raymond and Linda Williams lost their home and all their belongings in a devastating house fire. They’ve lived in this community for over 50 years, and this tragedy has left them brokenhearted. Raymond was burned while trying to fight the fire and required emergency care, and although he is healing, the family is now displaced and living in a local hotel.

Their granddaughter Ashley—expecting a baby girl in December—also lost everything she had prepared for her child. The family is starting from nothing and urgently needs help with basic necessities, shelter, and baby items.

Please rally around this family with love, support, and prayer as they work toward healing and restoration. Every donation makes a meaningful difference.