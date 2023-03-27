Help Paige Fight Fibro, Stage 5 Endometriosis,&IVF

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story.

Asking for financial help is never easy... but I am reaching out to my community, friends, family, and kind supporters because my health and future have reached a critical turning point.

For a long time, I have been quietly fighting severe, chronic health conditions. Recently, my health has escalated significantly, and I am living with Stage 5 Endometriosis along with lingering Fibromyalgia.

~~What Living with These Conditions Looks Like 😓

Stage 5 Endometriosis involves severe, deeply infiltrating tissue growth, extensive scar tissue, and chronic, debilitating pain. Combined with Fibromyalgia—which causes widespread nerve pain, extreme fatigue, and severe body stiffness—my daily life has become an overwhelming physical struggle.

Simple everyday tasks like standing for short periods, walking, sitting comfortably, or sleeping without intense pain have become daily battles. Because of the relentless pain and physical limitations, my work life is severely impacted and most days bedridden.





~~ Preserving My Future: Egg Freezing & IVF Protection🧸

Because Stage 5 Endometriosis aggressively impacts tissue and reproductive organs, time is of the essence. To protect my ability to have a family in the future, my medical team has emphasized the urgent need for fertility preservation, including egg freezing and IVF procedures, before moving forward with further necessary medical and surgical interventions.

These procedures are not only physically demanding but also carry massive out-of-pocket costs that insurance rarely covers fully.

Why I Need Your Help

Losing my ability to earn an income while facing mounting medical bills and urgent fertility preservation costs has created an immense financial strain. I am seeking support to help cover:

Fertility Preservation & IVF: Egg freezing cycles, medications, storage fees, and specialized reproductive medical care.

Specialist & Surgical Care: Out-of-pocket medical bills, consultations with endometriosis specialists, and upcoming treatments.

Prescriptions & Pain Management: Essential medications, physical therapy, and holistic supportive therapies.

Basic Monthly Living Expenses: Rent, utilities, groceries, and essential needs while I am physically struggling.





How You Can Support

If you are in a position to donate, any amount; no matter how small—makes a world of difference and brings enormous relief during this challenging time.

If you are unable to donate financially, you can still help immensely by sharing this campaign with your network, friends, and family on social media.<3

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, kindness, prayers, and support as I navigate this journey toward healing and protecting my future. It means more to me than words can express.





With the deepest gratitude,

Paige Renee <3