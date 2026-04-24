Help Our Family Through Crisis

Our family was thrown into crisis! My husband's lung collapsed recently, totally random and unexpectedly and he was immediately diagnosed with stage 4 cancer that has spread throughout his body. He's now on hospice to try and manage his pain and he has a drain we have to manage ourselves so he can breathe. The level of pain and weakness is very very severe!





At the same time, our youngest son Noah, who is one year old, contracted a rare condition that caused his body t﻿o attack itself. He ended up in the ER and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.





We have five children total, and between going back and forth between hospitals, managing my husband's care at home, and covering medications, supplements, and all the bills piling up, we're overwhelmed. We're asking for help to carry us through this time. Your support would mean so much to our family. We're trusting God and asking you to stand with us in prayer and generosity. Were asking God to touch your heart and you to give and we know God will Bless you! YOU can truly make a difference and we are praying for YOU in advance!