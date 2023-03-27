Help Our Family Relocate After Flooding

We're facing a tough situation right now. Flooding has destroyed our driveway and caused leaks in our house, making it really hard to manage day-to-day life. Between dealing with the damage and keeping up with bills, we're stretched thin.





Both of us work full time, but we're unable to save what we need for rent, a deposit, and moving costs as we look for a new home. We have two kids with disabilities and a little one at home, and we're doing our best to take care of them through all of this.





We're good people who believe in helping others, I donate to causes whenever I can. Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.