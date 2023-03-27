Help Our Family Keep Our Home

We're a homeschooling and homesteading family of six, and we're facing a really difficult time right now. I work as a server, but business has been very slow. My husband recently broke his hand and is having a hard time finding work, which means I'm the only one bringing in income right now.

We're way behind on our utilities and mortgage, and we're at risk of losing everything we've worked so hard for. We need help covering these essential bills so we can stay in our home and keep our family stable while my husband recovers and we get back on our feet.





Your prayers and support would mean so much to us during this season. Thank you for standing with our family.