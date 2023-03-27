Help Our Family After My Wife's Crisis

My wife has been sick for over a year. After we bought our house, her condition forced her to stop working, so I took an over-the-road truck driving job to help cover costs. We finally found out what was wrong and she had surgery to remove her gallbladder, but the pain afterward became unbearable. She made the decision to end her suffering and attempted suicide. She survived, but the gunshot wound has left her facing significant medical care ahead.





Now everything has changed. I need to step back from truck driving to be home with her and our 12-year-old son. We're facing mounting medical bills from her treatment and recovery, and we're struggling to keep up with our mortgage payments while I figure out what comes next for work.





Thank you for standing and praying with us.