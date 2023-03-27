Help Our Family After Job Loss and a Blown Engine

In early April I ran my first GiveSendGo when my housing was under immediate threat. With the support of all of you, and others on differnt platforms (GAB, X, Telegram) I was able to get through that. My mother wasnt part of that situation at the time. In June she got kicked out of her house and had nowhere to go. The housing market here blows, it took until late June to find anything, and we moved in July 1st. I spent every last dollar I had ($3,200) getting my son, my mother, and myself into this rental so we could have a stable place to rest our heads. Not two weeks after we signed the lease I was laid off from the job I had for 6 years and the car I was trying to get repaired turned out to have a blown engine. I had to scrap it at a junkyard. So now we have no savings and no reliable transportation.





We've been just scraping by since my layoff.





My son works part time and covers his own bills. My mother gets Social Security, she had a stroke just over a year ago and still needs a lot of daily help. I am in the process of becoming her legal caregiver so I can support her long term (I estimate I should have that secured by early October). Right now the loss of my income and the car have us in a rough spot. This campaign is temporary help to keep us housed and get a working vehicle so I can finish getting that caregiver position and actually do the job.





Goal is $4,500

rent and utills about $1,000

used car $2,500–$3,500

anything over that goes to food, basics, and a small buffer





A reliable car would help me hold the caregiving position and also give me a way to pick up extra income here and there with app based work like Uber, Grubhub, Spark, similar gigs. That’s secondary tho. First thing is rent and a way to get my mom the care she needs





These aren’t normal times and the usual options (tightening the belt more or just going out and grabbing another job tomorrow) are limited by the care my mother requires and having no transportation





I know money is tight for everyone right now and I dont fault anyone who cant give (I’ve been there and have only been able to share other campaigns myself). Any amount helps. $10, $25, $50 or more all goes toward keeping a roof over our heads, making sure my mother has the care she needs, and getting me back on the road so I can work. If it goes past $4,500 it still goes to the same things.





*A trusted friend set up this GiveSendGo for me to protect my anonymity





Thanks for reading, for any support you can offer, and for sharing this if it resonates. Every bit truly helps when options feel limited. I will post updates and stay transparent about how the funds are used.