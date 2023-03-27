Help Our Coworker's Son Fight for His Life

One of my coworkers is a dedicated nurse at Chandler Regional. Her 2-year-old son recently suffered an unexpected medical emergency and is now on ECMO,. He's in the fight for his life, and his parents want nothing more than to stay by his side without the added stress of financial worry.





I'm raising money to help her and her husband focus on what matters most right now, being there for their son as he fights. They shouldn't have to leave his bedside to worry about bills, travel, or everyday expenses while navigating this incredibly difficult time.