Help Osiris Rebuild Her Home After the Earthquake

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Osiris trabajó para nuestra familia hace unos 30 años. Estuvo presente con nosotros durante muchos años, mientras nuestra familia crecía y, con el paso del tiempo, se convirtió en mucho más que una persona que trabajaba con nosotros: se convirtió en parte de nuestra familia. Desde entonces, hemos mantenido el contacto y una relación cercana con ella.

El lunes 10 de agosto, un terremoto de magnitud 7.4 afectó a Colombia y causó graves daños a la casa de Osiris. Su vivienda sufrió daños estructurales importantes y actualmente no es segura para habitar. Ella es una mujer de bajos recursos que vive en Tadó - Chocó, una de las zonas más vulnerables de Colombia. El costo de reconstruir su hogar está fuera de sus posibilidades.

Mientras se realizan las reparaciones y la reconstrucción, también necesitara cubrir los gastos de alojamiento temporal y otros gastos básicos, lo que representa una carga económica adicional para ella.

Les pedimos su apoyo para ayudar a Osiris a reconstruir un hogar seguro y cubrir sus necesidades mientras esto sea posible. Cualquier aporte, por pequeño que sea, hará una gran diferencia.





English

Osiris worked for our family around 30 years ago. She was with us for many years as our family grew and, over time, became much more than someone who worked with us: she became part of our family. Since then, we have remained in contact and maintained a close relationship with her.

On Monday, August 10, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia and severely damaged Osiris’s home. Her house suffered significant structural damage and is currently unsafe to live in. She is a low-income woman living in Tadó - Chocó, one of the most vulnerable areas of Colombia. The cost of rebuilding her home is beyond what she can afford.

While repairs and reconstruction are carried out, she will also need to cover temporary accommodation and other basic living expenses, creating an additional financial burden for her.

We are asking for your support to help Osiris rebuild a safe home and cover her needs while this is possible. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.





Thank you for your support.