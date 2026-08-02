Help My Son Recover From Motorcycle Accident

My son was in a terrible automobile accident on his motorcycle. He has a broken pelvis in four different spots and needed rods and screws to reframe his whole pelvis. His tibia and other bones in his right leg broke, and he had to have a rod, plates, and screws placed from the knee down to the ankle. He also broke his left foot in two places.





He won't be able to walk for 3 to 4 months as he recovers. He will be going home with home health and physical therapy for the next several months

He’s not allowed to even be on his feet for the first two months or to even stand. He doesn't have insurance, and the medical bills are mounting. As his mother, I'm not able to work right now because I need to be here to help take care of him at home when he's released from the hospital. Due to this and not being able to work and no insurance. We are kindly asking for your generosity of even $1 everything is greatly appreciated or to share this for us if you can. We know times are rough and we completely understand. Thank you





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