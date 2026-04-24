Help My Son Get the Medical Care He Needs

My son is facing urgent medical needs, and I'm reaching out for help. He's developed serious stomach issues that have caused him severe pain. Right now, he's struggling, the pain is so bad that he's losing hope. He's a good, smart, tender-hearted kid, and he deserves a chance to feel better.





He needs to see a specialist and get proper medications and specialized food, care that I simply can't afford on my own. As a single mom who is disabled and doing everything I can to work, I'm hitting a wall. My body is giving out, and I can't cover these costs alone.





Your support would help us access the doctors, medications, and specialized food my son desperately needs.