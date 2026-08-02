Help My Parents Rebuild After Home Flood

My parents' home in Connersville, Indiana was flooded on August 13, 2026. This has been their home and community for over 50 years. The home was not insured for flood damage, so recovery will be mostly self-funded for their immediate needs, and other local, state, and federal relief funds will take a while to materialize, if ever. Prayers for their family, church, and friends are also welcome, as they have already supported the initial clean up and salvage effort!





They pretty much lost everything as the waters inside the house and garage touched nearly everything below half the height of the house.





They have immediate needs to replace all appliances, clothes, linens, and household goods as they settle into another home in a neighboring community while assessing feasibility, recovery, and home reconstitution requirements, and while longer-term reconstruction efforts begin.





My mom recently completed a surgical procedure and is recovering during this difficult time. My parents are 89 and 84 years old, and mostly in good health, but they are having to recover and restart their lives during an already challenging period of their lives.





Your support would mean so much as they navigate this recovery and begin rebuilding. Thank you for standing with my parents. Prayers are also welcome, as they are firmly planted within their faith community at church.