Help My Friend With Cancer and Medical Costsand

I'm raising money for an old friend who is battling a very rare cancer. The medical bills are piling up, and she's unable to work right now. All the unimaginable stuff that comes with cancer treatment





She also needs to address a bed bug infestation in her home. The estimate to fumigate the house is $4224. She'll need to move out for 36 hours during the treatment, so additional funds will help cover a hotel stay during that time.





Your support would mean so much to her during this difficult time. Whatever you can give, even $1.00, is deeply appreciated.