Help My Daughter Rebuild After the Storm.

My daughter and my three granddaughters are facing an incredibly difficult time after severe storm damage in Brown County damaged their home. As their Mimi, it is heartbreaking to watch them go through this and know that so much of their normal life has suddenly been turned upside down. The storm severely damaged their roof, allowing significant water into the home and causing substantial damage inside. Two of the girls’ bedrooms, a bathroom, and part of the kitchen have been affected and now require major repairs. The water has also caused mold to develop in areas of the home, creating even more urgent cleanup and restoration needs. They have also lost personal belongings, sentimental items, and household items because of the storm and resulting water damage.

They have insurance, but there are still significant gaps. Insurance will not cover everything they need, and some expenses have to be paid upfront before they can receive reimbursement. 100% of the money raised will go directly toward the expenses insurance does not cover and the immediate needs required to get them back home, including the portion of the roof replacement insurance does not cover.

My daughter spends her career helping families and also gives her time to nonprofit organizations and others in need. She works hard to make a difference for other people, and now she and her girls are the ones who need a little help.

Her three daughters have just started back to school. Instead of settling into their normal routines, they are now facing the uncertainty of being displaced from their home while repairs are made. With colder weather coming, our hope is to get them safely back home as soon as possible. They deserve to have their bedrooms back, their belongings back, and a safe place to call home again. If you are able to donate, every dollar will help. If you aren't able to give financially, please pray for them. Pray for their home, their safety, their finances, the repairs, and for a smooth road to recovery. We have faith that God will make a way, even when we can't see the way forward right now. We trust that He will provide through the people who are able to help, through unexpected blessings, and through every door He opens for this family. Whether you donate, share their story, or simply lift them up in prayer, thank you for standing with my daughter and granddaughters during this difficult time. ❤️🙏 We believe God is still good, and He will make a way.



