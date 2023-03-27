GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help My Daughter Rebuild After the Storm.

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Jill Page-Jewitt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mikayla Hackworth

Help My Daughter Rebuild After the Storm.

My daughter and my three granddaughters are facing an incredibly difficult time after severe storm damage in Brown County damaged their home. As their Mimi, it is heartbreaking to watch them go through this and know that so much of their normal life has suddenly been turned upside down. The storm severely damaged their roof, allowing significant water into the home and causing substantial damage inside. Two of the girls’ bedrooms, a bathroom, and part of the kitchen have been affected and now require major repairs. The water has also caused mold to develop in areas of the home, creating even more urgent cleanup and restoration needs. They have also lost personal belongings, sentimental items, and household items because of the storm and resulting water damage.

They have insurance, but there are still significant gaps. Insurance will not cover everything they need, and some expenses have to be paid upfront before they can receive reimbursement. 100% of the money raised will go directly toward the expenses insurance does not cover and the immediate needs required to get them back home, including the portion of the roof replacement insurance does not cover.

My daughter spends her career helping families and also gives her time to nonprofit organizations and others in need. She works hard to make a difference for other people, and now she and her girls are the ones who need a little help.

Her three daughters have just started back to school. Instead of settling into their normal routines, they are now facing the uncertainty of being displaced from their home while repairs are made. With colder weather coming, our hope is to get them safely back home as soon as possible. They deserve to have their bedrooms back, their belongings back, and a safe place to call home again. If you are able to donate, every dollar will help. If you aren't able to give financially, please pray for them. Pray for their home, their safety, their finances, the repairs, and for a smooth road to recovery. We have faith that God will make a way, even when we can't see the way forward right now. We trust that He will provide through the people who are able to help, through unexpected blessings, and through every door He opens for this family. Whether you donate, share their story, or simply lift them up in prayer, thank you for standing with my daughter and granddaughters during this difficult time. ❤️🙏 We believe God is still good, and He will make a way.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve