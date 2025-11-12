Help My Daughter After Her Stroke

My daughter had a stroke last year and is now partially paralyzed. She lives in Virginia and qualified for Medicaid, but was denied this year because her family income exceeded the limit. She has reapplied twice and is waiting for the next decision.





Right now she has no insurance. She takes prescription medications and needs physical therapy, but she doesn't have transportation to get to her appointments. She also needs help with basic needs, eating, getting dressed, and using the bathroom.





Her husband recently lost his job, and she is unable to work. We are asking for help to cover her medical costs, medications, and the support she needs while we wait for her Medicaid decision to come through. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time.