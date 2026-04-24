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Help My Daddy Fight Stage 4 Melanoma

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$120 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha May

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samantha May

Help My Daddy Fight Stage 4 Melanoma

Our Daddy is only 64 years old, and he still has so much life left to live. ❤️

Our family is asking for help during what has become the hardest chapter of our lives.

My Daddy is currently battling Stage 4 melanoma, an aggressive cancer that has spread to his liver, lungs, adrenal glands, and brain. He is undergoing treatment and fighting with everything he has.

At 64, my Daddy isn't ready to stop living. He has more memories to make, more family gatherings to attend, more grandchildren to love, more stories to tell, and so much more life ahead of him. We are praying for more time—and we are doing everything we can to help him get it.

Before all of this happened, my Daddy and Mama were working toward a new beginning. They had started the process of buying land so they could move and build a more secure future together. Unfortunately, the home they are currently living in is being taken from them, leaving them facing the uncertainty of housing at the same time they are dealing with an overwhelming cancer diagnosis.

Now, instead of being able to focus solely on Daddy's treatment and recovery, they are facing medical expenses, travel costs, housing expenses, and the everyday financial burden that comes with fighting cancer.

We are starting this fundraiser to help take some of that weight off their shoulders.

What Your Donation Will Help With

Funds raised will go toward:

❤️ Medical expenses and treatment-related costs

🚗 Travel to and from cancer treatments and appointments

🏠 Temporary or permanent housing expenses

⛽ Gas, lodging, and other travel necessities

💊 Prescriptions and other medical needs

🍽️ Everyday expenses while Daddy is receiving treatment

❤️ Anything else they may need as they navigate this difficult journey

No donation is too small. Every $5, $10, $20, or whatever you are able to give can make a difference.

And if you aren't able to donate, please share Daddy's story. Sharing this fundraiser may reach someone who can help, and that means more to our family than we can put into words.

We know there are many people hurting and many families who need help. We don't take it lightly that you're taking the time to read Daddy's story.

We are simply asking for a little help giving our Daddy the opportunity to concentrate on what matters most right now: fighting this cancer and spending more time with the people who love him.

He is 64.

He has so much more life to live.

So much more love to give.

So many more memories to make.

And we aren't ready to give up.

Please keep our Daddy, our Mama, and our entire family in your prayers. Pray for healing, strength, peace, wisdom for his doctors, and—most importantly—more time together.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for donating, sharing, praying, or simply taking the time to care about our Daddy. ❤️

With love and gratitude,

Samantha (Sammi May)

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