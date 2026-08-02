Help Mom Get Her Confidence and Life Back

My momma Tammy was once a confident and outgoing woman, she now sinks into herself, her voice not even sounding like hers. Our family misses being able to go to the lake, camping and even day to day visits aren't the same. Her quality of life has taken a hit and I fear we won't be able to correct it. I pray the brace can help her. She lives in a very small community with no access to resources, and her Medicaid denied the type of brace she would benefit from. We are appealing that but it takes so long. If you can spare anything, please know it falls on grateful hearts who would be forever appreciative. Please contribute anything you can, proceeds go to her brace and to help with catching up on her household bills and her pets. Thank you so much