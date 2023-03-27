Help Michelle Finish Her Journey - Surgery in Dec

If you know Michelle Reyes, you know her strength, dedication, and heart for serving others. As a coach at Verus, she inspires our community every day to push past limits, grow in faith, and care for the bodies God gave us.





Through incredible discipline, perseverance, and faith, Michelle has achieved a life-changing victory: losing 167 pounds to date!





While dropping 167 pounds is a major triumph, the physical journey doesn't end when the weight comes off. Massive weight loss often leaves behind significant excess skin, which causes ongoing physical discomfort, pain, and limitations—preventing her from fully living out the health and strength she worked so hard to build.





Skin removal surgery is the vital final step in her transformation, but insurance often considers it cosmetic and covers very little, if any, of the expense.





Michelle pours so much of her heart into coaching and encouraging others in their faith and fitness journeys. Now, we have the opportunity to show up for her. Every contribution—no matter the amount—will go directly toward her surgical and recovery costs. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this campaign and lifting her up in prayer means the world to us.





Thank you for your love, support, and generosity in helping Coach Michelle complete this incredible chapter!