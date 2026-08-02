Help Me Through Job Loss and Injury

I recently lost my job of 3 years, and then injured my knee on 7/13. I'm 61, live alone, and have no medical insurance or savings. My rent and all my bills are now due, and I have no way to cover them right now.





I'm trying to get my bills paid and see a doctor so I can figure out what comes next, but at 61 it's really hard, no one wants to hire when they can have younger employees. I can hardly walk, and I'm scared of being homeless. I've reached out to all the resources around me, but they're unable to help.





Your support would mean so much to me during this time. Thank you for standing with me.